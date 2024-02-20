Reading Time: < 1 minute

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) CEO Humphrey Hale joins Jonathan Jackson in the Procative studio to discuss bonanza gold grades up to 84.5 g/t at the McTavish East prospect within the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia. The results come from reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling completed in December 2023. Drilling confirmed and infilled significant high-grade plunging gold zones at the prospect, which is very close to Genesis Minerals’ Ulysses Project. These results give the company the confidence to commission a maiden resource estimate. Carnavale has also started an aircore and RC drilling program to further explore the area.

“This gives the company confidence to commission a maiden resource estimate and economic studies to evaluate potential mining scenarios,” Hale said. “We are very excited about the additional exploration opportunities along strike and have commenced an exploration program to explore this fertile zone for additional high-grade shoots with aircore and RC.”

