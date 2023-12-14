Grab Samples Return up to 1.88% Cu, 5.51 g/t Au, and 76.5 g/t Ag.

2023 Sampling confirms mineralization at the Inferno Zone where previous highlights include up to 4.10% Cu, 14.96 g/t Au, and 65 g/t Ag* in quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite vein assemblages.

Copper and Gold mineralization located over a strike length of 2.0 km in volcanic tuff and argillitic sediments.

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 14, 2023. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC) (“Cascade” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that they received assay results and a report from a field program at their Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southwestern BC. The results show consistent copper, gold, and silver mineralization over a minimum strike length of 2 km at the Inferno Zone. The zone is open to the northwest and southeast and parallels the contact with the Rogers Creek pluton. The field crew that mapped and sampled at Fire Mountain were focused on the central Inferno Zone where historic sampling returned values up to 4.10% Cu, 14.96 g/t Au, and 65 g/t Ag*. The project is underexplored, has had no ground geophysics (IP or EM), and has never been drilled.

Shannon Baird, Cascade Copper’s Vice President of Exploration remarks “Our 2023 field season at Fire Mountain has confirmed the outstanding mineralization at the Inferno Zone, as well as given us a better understanding of the geology, alteration, and veining. The presence of chalcopyrite, pyrite, malachite, azurite, and magnetite and the relationship with alteration and vein assemblages gives us affirmation of a strong copper porphyry system and will help us plan the next phase of exploration at Fire Mountain.”



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Porphyry Project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc showing locations of nearby porphyry and epithermal deposits.

Fire Mountain Project Location

The Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Porphyry Project is a large, 79.13 square kilometre, potential “Flagship” project with significant surface assay results, intensive veining, and impressive alteration all highly indicative of a large porphyry-style hydrothermal system. The Project is located approximately 13km south of the Corporation’s Rogers Creek Project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc.

2023 Field Exploration Results

In total, 71 rock grab and channel samples were collected during the reconnaissance program and submitted for assay. Of those 71 samples, 15 returned assay values greater that 0.03% Copper and/or 0.1 g/t Au with 8 of those 15 returning greater than 0.1% Copper and/or 0.3 g/t Au (Table 1).

Table 1: Noteworthy results from the 2023 field season



Click Image To View Full Size

The samples from this field program also underwent hyperspectral analysis, using Visual/Near-Infrared (VNIR) and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Hyperspectral identification of fine grained phyllosilicates, clays, and carbonate minerals will help distinguish the types of porphyry related alteration associated with the Inferno Zone at Fire Mountain. The results and report are pending and will be available in the near future.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: The Inferno Zone at Fire Mountain extends along the contact with the Rogers Creek Pluton. 2023 sampling confirms significant copper mineralization in volcanic ash and crystal tuff. (on RTP Mag)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: 2023 sampling at the Inferno Zone indicates significant gold mineralization. (on RTP Mag)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Oxidized Shear Sample EMFIR015 at the Inferno Zone (1.88% Cu, 4.68 g/t Au, and 76.50 g/t Ag).

Next Steps at Fire Mountain

Cascade Copper will be planning several lines of Induced Polarization geophysics to outline sub-surface zones of potential sulfide enrichment and establish priority drill targets at the Inferno Zone. It will also be prospecting and sampling at the MolyCop zone to confirm evidence of a porphyry source for the copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver mineralization. Although not much work has been done at the Money Spinner Zone, the Company is anticipating sampling the vein systems there as well.

Sample Analysis Procedure

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at their North Vancouver, BC facility for preparation and analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Each sample had a small representative reference sample split out for storage while the remaining bulk was photographed, tagged, and bagged for analysis. Samples were analyzed using ALS’s 30g Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-ICP21) with an ICP-AES finish for gold and by a 48-element four acid digest ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Elements (ME-OG62) and Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable.

*Please note that some assay values contained within this release are from previous operators, considered to be “historical” in nature, and have not been independently verified by Cascade Copper. The values have been extracted from publicly available sources including Assessment Reports. The QP has reviewed the historical data and considers it valid.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia. Cascade’s priority is to conduct exploration, including drilling on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia, 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

