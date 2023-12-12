Reversing Immune Evasion in Metastatic Cancers, Discovering Innovative Treatment Avenues

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 12, 2023 – Cava Healthcare Inc. (Cava), a leading biopharmaceutical company, is delighted to announce the publication of three pivotal preclinical studies showcasing the remarkable efficacy of curcuphenol and its synthetic analogues in augmenting immune responses and mitigating tumour growth. Tailored to enhance the immune system’s ability to eradicate metastatic cancers, these compounds address a critical need, as metastatic cancer constitutes approximately 90% of cancer-related fatalities.

“Curcuphenols facilitate the immune driven attenuation of metastatic tumour growth” https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fntpr.2023.1281061/full

“Curcuphenol possesses an unusual histone deacetylase enhancing activity that counters immune escape in metastatic tumours” https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2023.1119620/full

“A novel cell-based screen identifies chemical entities that reverse the immune-escape phenotype of metastatic tumours” https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2023.1119607/full

Drawing from ethnobotanical studies that identify turmeric and cumin, specifically curcuminoids like curcuphenol, as potential cancer remedies, these findings mark a significant advancement. While the initial studies hinted at the potential benefits, further research was imperative to pinpoint the specific molecular entities responsible for distinct medicinal advantages. The groundbreaking studies, for the first time, elucidate how curcuphenol compounds elevate the immunogenicity of metastatic cancer cells, leading to their subsequent immune destruction and a reduction in tumour mass. The senior author of these studies is Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Cava’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Adrian Wade, Cava’s Chief Operating Officer, remarked, “The restoration of immunosurveillance is a crucial step in empowering the body to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Cava has patents in multiple countries and jurisdictions for the applications of curcuphenols and related synthetic compounds for treating metastatic cancers. These studies provide the proof-of-concept for building new cancer treatment options using derivatives of natural compounds such as curcuphenol.”

Cava recently received notification of the patent’s issuance pertaining to the use of curcuphenols for treating cancer and specific composition in matter claims in Canada. This announcement adds to the jurisdictions, including the European Patent Organization, Japan, and the U.S.A., where Cava has received notice that the patent cases have been granted. The issuance of this patent stands as a pivotal measure for Cava in safeguarding the commercial viability of drugs designed for the treatment of cancer.

For further information, please contact Adrian Wade at [email protected] or

604-370-1757.

CAVA IS FOCUSED ON ENHANCING OPTIMAL HEALTH BY PREDICTING, PREVENTING AND ALLEVIATING DISEASE

Cava is a specialty biotechnology company focused on advancing drug development to address unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration, inflammation, and restoration of immune function. The Company has a patent protected portfolio of intellectual property and technology, concentrated on the development of a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease and various oncology related biomarkers and treatments.

