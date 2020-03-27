CBD Global Sciences Commences Full-Scale Production and Secures First Purchase Orders for its Newly Launched CBD Infused Gummy Products

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Denver, Colorado – TheNewsire – March 27, 2020 – CBD Global Sciences Inc. (CSE:CBDN) (CNSX:CBDN.CN) (OTC:CBDNF) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has received purchase orders from multiple vendors for its newly launched CBD infused gummy line. The initial purchase orders are for in excess of 6.9 million units of our cannabidiol (CBD) edible format gummies. The orders were received from several leading direct-to-consumer companies for distribution throughout the United States. The purchase orders were pursuant to ongoing private-label manufacturing and supply agreements and represent over USD$2 million in wholesale value.

Brad Wyatt, CEO & President of the Company, states, “We are pleased by the rapid acceptance of our product line extension”. Wyatt added, “The Gummy Format is becoming one of the most popular methods of CBD consumption and we look forward to continued sales growth in this product line”.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals and CBD hydration products. CBD Global’s hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients that is NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

