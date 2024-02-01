Reading Time: 4 minutes

VENICE, FL – (NewMediaWire) – February 01, 2024 – Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) is pleased to announce that Brannon Howse is now leading its revolutionary broadcast platform “PATRIOT.TV” and will oversee its development as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PATRIOT.TV.

“In a career spanning over three decades, Brannon Howse has distinguished himself as a leading voice in public broadcasting, with a legacy marked by groundbreaking achievements and unwavering commitment to informing and engaging audiences across the nation. He has had an immediate impact and is expected to catapult PATRIOT.TV as a conservative media powerhouse,” stated Mark Schaftlein, CBMJ CEO.

When asked about why he accepted this new challenge, Brannon responded: “It was my longstanding respect and admiration for General Flynn (who recently joined CBMJ’s Board of Directors) that compelled me to meet with him and his team to hear their plans for this new broadcast platform. After meeting with General Flynn’s team in my home for ten hours, I could not imagine a better team of people with a better set of gifts that would complement each other more in achieving the objective of building what will be the most informative, trusted, truth based, dependable and successful broadcast news network to date in America or the world. Working on this team built by General Flynn to serve our beloved country and its patriots at this crucial time in the history of our American republic is an honor of a lifetime.”

“Brannon will have the opportunity to take his 31 years of public broadcasting experience and knowledge and apply it to building a highly informative, compelling, technologically advanced, and financially successful television and radio news network that is owned by publicly traded CBMJ allowing anyone to participate in it its success,” remarked CBMJ director Floyd Brown.

Brannon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell collaborated and on April 19, 2021, Lindell-TV was launched from Brannon’s mid-south studios and control room. As the co-founder of Lindell-TV, lead anchor and Senior Executive Producer, Brannon oversaw the development of his second successful broadcast network that enjoys millions of viewers each month to this day. With the blessing and good wishes of Mike Lindell, Brannon Howse is departing Lindell-TV to focus on PATRIOT.TV with the goal of building his third successful broadcast company.

Brannon Howse’s successful broadcasting career spans many mediums. As the author of fifteen books, Brannon has been a guest on more than 3,000 radio and television programs and has been featured in publications such as the Washington Times, as well as appearing on television programs including The O’Reilly Factor with Bill O’Reilly on Fox News and MSNBC, among others.

Beginning in 1995 Brannon was a frequent guest of the Michael Reagan Show (eldest son of President Ronald Reagan) and by 2004 Brannon’s pivotal role extended beyond the airwaves as he also served as the literary agent for Michael Reagan’s book, “Twice Adopted”.

Fueling his passion for broadcasting, Brannon embarked on a remarkable journey with a national radio network in 1996, forging an enduring partnership that spans 28 years to this day. Currently, his daily radio program reaches millions nationwide, broadcasting live from 1-2pm CT across 67 Christian radio stations, delivering unparalleled insights and perspectives to eager listeners.

Due to his area of expertise, Brannon was featured for many years as a frequent guest on the radio program of Oliver North, G. Gordon Liddy, Ken Hamblin, Dr. D. James Kennedy, Phyllis Schlafly, & Beverly LaHaye’s “Concerned Women For America”, among others.

A trailblazer in digital broadcasting, Brannon’s visionary leadership gave rise to WordviewTube.com in 2006, a pioneering platform that continues to attract millions of viewers monthly.

Brannon’s broadcast platform maintains a team of gifted and knowledgeable hosts and a large collection of advertisers and sponsors that make it one of the longest running and most successful digital platforms in America.

Brannon’s prime time, nightly television program Brannon Howse Live and his national radio program has featured such guests as Kari Lake, Jason Lewis, Alan Dershowitz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Michael Reagan, General Michael Flynn, Ben Carson, Dr. Peter McCullough, Ted Nugent, David Limbaugh, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Chang, Michael Yon, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Glenn Grothman, Lee Greenwood, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Allen West, and many more.

As part of the recently acquired assets from LTV Streaming, CBMJ recently acquired the platform Patriot.TV., a subscription based streaming service geared toward Conservative and Christian content. Patriot.TV offers a diverse range of programming which can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Patriot.TV presents daily content from the CBMJ lineup. As an example, all the shows previously streamed on Liftable.TV have already been transitioned to Patriot.TV. AMPNEWS.US and American Media Periscope shows are also joining the platform.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773