Cellbroadcast Announces Option to Participate in Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Via Teleconference

Okotoks, Alberta – TheNewswire – April 6, 2020 – Cellbroadcast Group Inc. (the “Company”) announces in response to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to only being able to attend the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, in person, as detailed in the Notice of Meeting, dated March 9, 2020 (the “Meeting”) that was sent to shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the Company’s shareholders may now also participate in the Meeting by way of dialing into a teleconference number. The Meeting remains as scheduled for Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time in the Boardroom at Suite 610, 1414 8th St. SW. Calgary, Alberta.

In order to streamline the process for those attending the Meeting via teleconference, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the Meeting is available in the Company’s Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR. Please note, meeting materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the addition of now also being able to attend the Meeting via teleconference.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting is Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time.

Those shareholders attending the Meeting via teleconference will be able to listen to the proceedings, ask questions, submit votes verbally through the teleconference, and otherwise participate in the Meeting in real-time. Details for shareholders interested in attending the Meeting via teleconference are below. Participants are encouraged to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the Meeting.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – 2:00 P.M. Mountain Daylight Time

Teleconference Shareholder Access: 1-587-885-1019

Conference ID: 349082

Instructions will be provided at the beginning of the Meeting as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can do so. Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting either in person or via teleconference and participate in the management update.

