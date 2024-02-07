Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cepton, Inc. Senior Vice President of Product & Commercial Operations Brunno Moretti joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the recent update from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), listing Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. Specifically, the conversation revolves around the inclusion of a lidar company, Hesai, on this list.

Moretti highlights potential repercussions for companies with Chinese technology, such as restrictions, increased scrutiny, and impacts on global reputation and partnerships.

The discussion then delves into the sensitivity of lidar technology, emphasizing its high precision, 3D imaging capabilities, and the potential risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access.

Moretti underlines the importance of addressing national security concerns, especially when deploying lidar in critical infrastructure.

Towards the end, Moretti sheds light on Cepton, Inc.’s commitment to safe deployment of lidar technology in the United States. He emphasizes the company’s dedication to cybersecurity, adherence to industry standards, and the goal of making lidar a safe automotive technology for every household.

Cepton, Inc.’s strong reputation within the industry is highlighted, emphasizing their focus on providing lidar at a competitive price to improve safety and enable advancements in smart infrastructure.

