SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, will be on hand to welcome attendees at the upcoming CES 2024. From January 9-12, visitors can experience the future of wireless technology for high-performance gaming and audio devices in the company’s exclusive Palazzo Suite.

SPARK Ultra-Wideband (UWB) wireless technology outperforms legacy Bluetooth and proprietary 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, delivering high data rates, ultra-low latency and precise positioning/ranging – all with extremely low power consumption. At this year’s CES, SPARK is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking capabilities based on SPARK UWB wireless technology, including:

High-Fidelity Audio: Experience pristine, lossless sound with SPARK UWB Audio technology. It delivers high data throughput and exceptionally low latency of just 5ms to enable uncompromised, uncompressed audio and precise audio-video synchronization that redefines the standards of wireless audio quality.

High-Performance Gaming: Gamers rejoice! SPARK is demonstrating ultra-responsive gaming mice and keyboards delivering polling rate performance up to 8,000 Hz, and 150 microseconds latency data transfer to complement the polling rate. This ensures that gamers stay perfectly in sync with the on-screen action for faster responsiveness and superior gaming performance.

Next-Generation IoT Features: Discover SPARK's latest innovations in IoT, which include presence detection for applications such as access control, individual & asset tracking, and nearness detection. The integration of various sensors creates wireless solutions with very low energy consumption, opening the door to various harvesting systems and paving the way for smarter and more efficient infrastructure.

Join SPARK at CES 2024 to experience these exciting innovations first-hand. Please contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About SPARK Microsystems​

SPARK Microsystems is building next generation short-range wireless communication devices. SPARK provides high data rate and very low latency wireless communication links at an ultra-low power profile, making it ideal for personal area networks (PANs) used in mobile, consumer and IoT-connected products. Leveraging patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems strives to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries from a wide range of applications while delivering a wired-like performance. For more information, please visit www.sparkmicro.com.​

Contact Details

Jenna Beaucage

+1 508-340-6851

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.sparkmicro.com