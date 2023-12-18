NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Brossard, Quebec – TheNewswier – December 18, 2023 – Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“Charbone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a second tranche of its previously announced private placement financing of units of the Company (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $248,377. When combined with the previous closing, the Company has raised an aggregate of $499,877 pursuant to the Offering.

Each of the units offered (each a “Unit”), priced at $0.05 per Unit, was comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”). A total of 4,967,540 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the second tranche of the Offering.

The Units were offered by way of the “accredited investor” exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (in Québec, Regulation 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions).

The proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used by the Company to finance operations to continue Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) project and to prepare a significant potential financing transaction.

The Company may close a third and final tranche on or before December 22, 2023. The closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (“INN”). For the 14-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services. The cost of the campaign is $54,900. INN has also subscribed for 1,098,000 Units of the current Offering. No stock options are being granted to INN and no other compensation is payable in connection with its engagement.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company’s strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

About Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

