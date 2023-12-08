Charbone Hydrogen COO Daniel Charette and CFO Benoit Veilleux joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil an exciting development in the company’s expansion plans.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department, marking a significant step toward establishing Charbone’s inaugural green hydrogen facility in the United States. The significance of this move is underscored by Oakland County’s status as a prominent hub for numerous major automotive companies, including world headquarters, North American headquarters, and cutting-edge R&D facilities.

Charette elaborated on the multifaceted agreement, emphasizing the benefits it brings to Charbone’s ambitious project. The MOU facilitates key aspects of project development, including negotiating with local authorities, aiding in the final site selection process, and providing vital permitting support for activities related to the establishment of Charbone’s first U.S.-based hydrogen facility.

Additionally, the partnership extends to the development of a regional ecosystem and hub, which will play a pivotal role in driving the success of the venture.

Oakland County Economic Development Department will work hand-in-hand with Charbone, alongside other essential stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

This collaborative effort is designed to accelerate the realization of Charbone’s vision of establishing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the North American market. Simultaneously, Charbone is actively raising capital, emphasizing the resilience of its management team and a refocused business plan. The funds will support the completion of a project in Quebec, Canada, set to produce green hydrogen by the first semester of 2024.

