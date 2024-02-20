Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brossard, Quebec – TheNewswire – February 20, 2024 – CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (the “Company” or “Charbone”), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

Charbone has retained Investment Publishing LLC, an arm’s length investor, to provide marketing services. Under the terms of the agreement, Investment Publishing LLC will receive a fee of $11,833 CA per month for a period of six months, commencing February 20, 2024. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.

Further, Charbone also announces the engagement of Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, WA, for digital and social media marketing services commencing on February 20, 2024 for an initial term of six months. The agreement provides for a monthly fee of $8,333 CA, with the potential to introduce additional influencer campaign services to be billed separately upon future identified needs. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.

Grant of Stock Options

The Board of Directors of Charbone announces that it has granted 800,000 common share purchase options of Charbone (“Options”) to a consultant advisor in accordance with the conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each Option allows its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of one year, starting February 20, 2024.

This news release is made in accordance with requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program comes from the proceeds of an equity financing carried out earlier this month.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company’s strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Benoit Veilleux Dave B. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation Telephone: +1 450 678-7171 Telephone: +1 450 678-7171 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

