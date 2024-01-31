Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brossard, Quebec – TheNewswire – January 31, 2024 – Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH), (OTC:CHHYF), (FWB:K47) (“Charbone” or the “Company”) is announcing updated information concerning the $300,000 secured convertible debentures with an arm’s length investor FINEXCORP (the “Debentures”) and services agreements signed with Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”) and Investing News Network (“INN”).

Concerning the Debentures, announced on August 31, 2023, Charbone has agreed with the holder to the change of the maturity date from March 1, 2025 to March 30, 2025. All the other terms of the Debentures would stay the same and will be issued upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

In addition, the promotional services agreement with an arm’s length investor Proactive, announced on December 7, 2023, is for an initial term of one year, started on December 11, 2023, at monthly payments fee of $3,750. The Agreement will automatically renew for additional successive 12-month terms at the end of the initial term and each subsequent renewal term, unless either party provides the other party with written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days prior to the end of the then current term.

Also, the investor relations services agreement with an arm’s length investor INN, announced on December 18, 2023, is for a 14-month term, started on December 14, 2023, at 12 monthly payments fee of $4,575 until December 2024.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company’s strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

