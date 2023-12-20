Chesapeake Financial Shares CEO Jeffrey Szyperski joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc., the holding company for Chesapeake Bank, has earned recognition as one of the 2023 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, solidifying its reputation as a top workplace in the banking industry.

This recognition is based on a thorough evaluation process that includes an anonymous employee survey and a comprehensive review of the benefits and perks offered by participating banks. Out of the 90 banks featured in the 2023 ranking, Chesapeake Bank secured the 61st position. This recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

Chesapeake Bank’s inclusion in the list for the 11th consecutive year underscores its dedication to providing an excellent workplace experience for its staff. Szyperski also shared with Proactive in addition to this recognition,

