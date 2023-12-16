BONK hit a new all-time high this week after a new announcement from Coinbase. The leading exchange announced it will soon list BONK, generating an upsurge in the project’s value and trading volume. Meanwhile, Pepe is recovering after a slight dip, and Meme Mogul’s holders are profiting after stage one of its presale quickly sold out.

>> Can You Predict The Next 1000x Meme Coin? Become A Meme Mogul Today <<

BONK Hits New All-Time High

BONK continues to remain in the spotlight after a series of consecutive price increases in Q4. The Solana-based memecoin recently hit a new all-time high of $0.00001532 after Coinbase announced it plans to list the token on its exchange. This new price takes BONK’s annual returns to 13,600%, with a 718% price increase over the last month.

Having announced that BONK will soon be available on Coinbase, BONK’s daily trading volume has increased by 81% to $280 million. However, Coinbase announced that BONK may not be available in every location, which has reduced the overall excitement surrounding the BONK announcement.

Pepe Recovers After Market Correction

After surging to a quarterly high in December, Pepe’s value faced a minor correction. This dip took Pepe’s monthly returns down to 1.43%, and the memecoins daily trading volume also fell to $120 million.

Initially, investors believed this could be the end of the Pepe bull run. However, the project is now recovering and has increased in value by 8.58% in the last 24 hours, triggering a surge in trading activity.

With Pepe regaining its momentum, experts predict that Pepe could push through another resistance level by the end of 2023, offering strong returns to Pepe investors who remain bullish.

Meme Moguls Sells Out Stage One Of Its Presale

Meme Moguls is innovating the play-to-earn market by combining financial education and memes. Its game lets players learn about investing, earn unique rewards, and network with like minded investors with a passion for memes.

The game actively promotes its community and competition throughout the community. Players can take part in free or paid tournaments, set up events with friends, or play games such as “Beat the Market” where they need to outperform index funds.

For players with a more competitive spirit, winner-takes-all competitors are available, where players can win tokens and unique rewards such as NFTs. Additionally, players will also be ranked in a “Wealth Leaderboard” where the top 20 Moguls will be able to generate a passive income.

As well as investing opportunities, Meme Moguls introduces an in-game marketplace powered by its native token, $MGLS. Here, investors will have the chance to buy and sell game items, trade NFTs for profit, and more.

But that’s not all. As part of the wider “Moguls World” ecosystem, investors will be able to join liquidity pools and stake tokens to generate a passive income stream.

Besides its fun features, Meme Moguls also offers a safe environment for players to invest. The project has been fully audited by Solid Proof, and the $MGLS liquidity pool will be locked for five years.

$MGLS tokens were originally selling for just $0.0021 during phase one of its presale, though have now hit a new all-time high after stage one sold out. Tokens are now selling for $0.0023, and one lucky community member will win $10,000 once stage two is sold out.

Visit Meme Moguls

Contact Details

Total Media Solutions

[email protected]