February 7th, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (“Clean Seed” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CSX) proudly announces the signing of a definitive Technology License and Manufacturing Agreement with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (“Mahindra”) wherein Mahindra will manufacture and distribute the SMART Seeder Mini-MAX™ in collaboration with Clean Seed.

Following the establishment of the Memorandum of Understanding on January 24th 2023, Clean Seed and Mahindra have engaged in a steadfast and diligent collaborative process to develop and finalize this comprehensive, worldwide, licensing, manufacturing and global supply agreement for the innovative SMART Seeder Mini-MAX™.

The primary objective of this strategic alliance transcends mere business transactions; its overarching goal is to significantly influence the agricultural sector, starting with a commitment to India. Together, we aspire to establish economic and environmental performance benchmarks in agriculture by enhancing yields to tackle global food security challenges, reducing input costs, prioritizing water conservation, safeguarding agricultural soils from further degradation, and enhancing key environmental outcomes by eliminating extreme tilling and long entrenched stubble burning practices.

Graeme Lempriere – Chief Executive Officer of Clean Seed states “It is with great pride that I announce the successful execution of our definitive agreement with Mahindra and Mahindra. The collaborative efforts with Mahindra and all stakeholders have been genuinely inspiring. The unwavering commitment from both parties to conclude this agreement has charted a course that promises to make a profound impact on the agricultural landscape both in India and globally. We are honored to be part of this transformative journey alongside the esteemed organization that is Mahindra. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the individuals involved on the ground in India and to our dedicated team at home, who have invested an extraordinary amount of time and effort to bring this agreement to a definitive conclusion.”

Kairas Vakharia – Senior Vice President and Business Head – Farm Machinery, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “At Mahindra we are delighted to partner with Clean Seed, a leading seeding and planting technology player in growing our farm machinery portfolio. Jointly developed and tested the SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ is expected to drive input reduction and sustainable farming.

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) part of the Mahindra Group is the world’s largest tractor company by volume and owns India’s two largest selling tractor brands. With a presence in over 50 countries, Mahindra FES has technology centers in Japan, Turkey, Finland and India, with a wide range of tractors and a growing presence in farm machinery for crops across the value chain.

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at a high level. We pride ourselves as progress pioneers and facilitators that create solutions to address agricultural problems by developing commercially viable products which improve agricultural outcomes. Clean Seed’s SMART Seeder technologies are revolutionary seeding and planting platforms that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today’s farmer scalable to reach all markets.

About Mahindra Group

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Other Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking information, and the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “expects”, “intend”, “plans”, “postulates”, “predict”, “will”, “may” or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events or the negative of these terms are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, specifically there is no assurance that the parties will be successful in their objectives regarding the manufacture, supply and sale of the SMART Seeder Mini-MAX in India or other countries. Clean Seed disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

