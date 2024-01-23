Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jan 23, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (“Clean Seed” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CSX) is pleased to announce the issuance of patents in Mexico for its flow control technology. This technology plays a central role in the variable rate metering system used in its seeding and planting equipment, underscoring Clean Seed’s competitive edge in the global precision seeding marketplace.

Clean Seed’s SMART Seeder technology stands out for its unique design and revolutionary capabilities, offering modularity and scalability. With a rich intellectual property portfolio and patents spanning 25 countries, Clean Seed is poised to expand its reach into emerging markets.

Graeme Lempriere, Chairman & CEO states: “We are pleased to have another patent issued for our technology carrying a 20 year shelf life. These types of direct issuances quantify Clean Seed as being the leader in multiple product variable rate seeding development worldwide. We look forward to expanding our initiates as we progress.”

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol “CSX”.

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

Clean Seed’s SMART Seeder™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today’s farmer.

For further information please contact Clean Seed at [email protected] and visit our website at www.cleanseedcapital.com.

