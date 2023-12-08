Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – November 16, 2023 – CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII) (OTC:CLGOF) (FRA:APO2) (“CleanGo”) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 16, 2023 announcing the filing of an amended offering document (the “Offering Document”) relating to a non-brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption (the “Offering”), the Company has, in consultation with the British Columbia Securities Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange, extended the closing date of the Offering from December 10, 2023 to December 22, 2023 (the “Closing Date”).

Except for the Closing Date, the terms of the Offering have not changed. The completion of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receiving subscriptions for the minimum amount of C$450,000 and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, as applicable.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

Forward-looking Information

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, the Company’s ability to obtain subscriptions for the minimum amount of C$450,000 under the Offering, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering on the terms and on the proposed closing timeline announced or at all and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

