Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – January 24, 2024 – CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII), (OTC:CLGO.F), (FRA:APO2), a leader in eco-friendly cleaning solutions, announces a strategic alliance with Bottle n’ Pak Texas, a prominent co-packing company located in Montgomery County, Texas. This partnership is a pivotal move towards optimizing the company’s bottling capabilities, which have been underutilized.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is confident that this collaboration with BOTTLE N Pak Texas will significantly improve its cash flow, resulting in cash flow positive operations for its warehouse and monthly cash requirements in the first quarter. This development marks a critical step in the company’s journey towards sustainable financial growth, allowing it to concentrate more on expansion of sales efforts and servicing of industrial clients.

Bottle n’ Pak Texas specializes in servicing a market segment that requires lower Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs), thus catering to smaller companies. This alliance is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of CleanGo Innovations Inc.’s bottling processes and expand its service offerings to a wider client base.

Through this agreement CleanGo Innovations bottling and labelling equipment will be contracted to handle overflow orders from BOTTLE N PAK Texas. The company will be paid on a per piece basis with an expected MOQ of 10,000 units per order. Currently the company has the capacity to fill up to 10,000 bottles in an 8-hour shift.

Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations, commented on the impact of this alliance: “CleanGo’s warehouse and retail bottling equipment was purchased to support the companies’ growth for years to come. We are excited to utilize our equipment to the fullest extent, and increase cash flow through this alliance to serve this niche market.” Continued Sarvucci, “In today’s market, small producer can’t find quality bottling and labeling services, with MOQ’s at most providers being well above 100,000 unites. This allows CleanGo to take advantage of equipment downtime and apply a small premium charge to customers. Our internal market research shows the cost of unit preparation and filling can range from $0.35 to over $4 per unit depending on complexity and size. ”

CleanGo Innovations Inc. remains dedicated to driving sales and growth within the company. Through this strategic alliance and its focus on cash flow boosting activities, the company is poised to make a substantial impact to its bottom line.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

