Vancouver, BC – December 13, 2023 – CleanGo Innovations Inc. – (CSE:CGII), (OTC:CLGO.F) ,(FRA:APO2) CleanGo Innovations Inc. (“CleanGo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an corporate and operational update to their shareholders.

CleanGo Innovations CSE (CGII) is pleased to provide updates regarding their corporate and operational developments. The German group (HAST) partnership that was previously discussed is progressing as planned and CleanGo is excited about the potential opportunities this will bring.

Additionally, CleanGo has started product development for this group with three new environmentally friendly formulations to replace their existing non-green products and CleanGo is happy to report that they delivered the first order of these products last week. More information will be forthcoming on these developments.

CleanGo Innovations has also expanded production into South America, where the company will be serving new Oil and Gas customers who are seeking CleanGo’s proprietary products to enhance oil production and oil recovery. This expansion into South America marks a significant milestone for CleanGo Innovations, as the company continues to grow and gain traction in the global marketplace.

In addition, CleanGo Innovations has developed a new foaming cleanser, which will be launched early summer through third-party media channels. The company is excited to bring this new product to market and believes it will be well-received by customers. Further details on these updates will be released shortly, including the size and scope of the contracts that will follow.

CleanGo Innovations is dedicated to bringing innovative and environmentally friendly products to market and is thrilled to share these updates with its stakeholders and customers.

“These developments significantly help to impact the diversity of CleanGo’s proprietary formulations and are having positive results on the commercial and industrial applications of our blends as they are being utilized more and more everyday with a multitude of Commercial and Industrial applications. This adds significant value to our industrial model and our company as a whole” Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations stated, “By replacing the toxic chemicals currently used in the Oil and Gas space with our proprietary green and environmentally friendly products, this is a win for both CleanGo Innovations and Oil and Gas companies as a whole”.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

