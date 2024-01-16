Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire — January 16, 2024 – CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII) (OTC:CLGOF) (FRA:APO2) (“CleanGo”) or (the “Company”) a leader in green certified eco-friendly industrial, commercial and household cleaning solutions, is pleased to provide a comprehensive corporate update, as well as commercial guidance for H1 2024. The Company is poised for a year of significant achievements and sustainable sales growth, while continuing its mission to revolutionize industrial and commercial verticals with eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

“2023 was a year spent building a basis for CleanGo to start a growth trajectory that our shareholders have believed our company capable of for years. Our focus on industrial partnerships and sales has streamlined operations, cut our burn rate and given us a clear path to profitability for 2024. While the majority of our focus is on Industrial, we are not letting our progress on both our commercial and retail relationships dissipate. Through partnerships and more efficient use of capital we believe these vertices will continue to experience growth in 2024 as well. We are looking forward to having a banner year for CleanGo Innovations and providing excellent shareholder value in 2024.

Industrial Segment: Exponential Growth and Global Expansion

CleanGo Innovations continues to experience the expansion of its industrial segment, with sales of its flagship CG-100 concentrated product increasing from approximately 50,000 litres in 2022 to over 100,000 litres during 2023. For 2024, the Company projects a conservative sales target of 1,600,000 litres of CG-100 to primarily industrial and commercial cliental. Projected sales growth is further bolstered by ongoing global expansion efforts, including LATAM and MENA.

CG-100, is a proprietary innovative and green product, we believe it may be poised to disrupt the oil and gas industry as a unique solution for oil & gas well optimization and down hole cleaning with no certified direct competitors. Further, CleanGo is preparing case studies and testimonials to showcase the versatility of CG-100 in various industrial applications, including asphalt, concrete, and other commercial uses. These will be featured on the newly launched and rebranded website: https://www.cleangoinnovations.com/.

Commercial Sector: Diversifying and Expanding Partnerships

In the commercial sector, CleanGo is actively collaborating with a portfolio of companies across diverse verticals, including travel, festival, and commercial janitorial services. CleanGo takes pride in its commercial cleaning products, uniquely certified by Green Seal, Health Canada, FDA, and Leaping Bunny, setting them apart from competitors who may engage in perceived ‘greenwashing’.

Retail Focus: Strategic Shift and Innovative Developments

While continuing to grow in the retail sector, CleanGo Innovations is strategically shifting its focus towards the more profitable industrial and commercial verticals in 2024. The Company is exploring collaborations and white-label opportunities to expand its retail presence with minimal financial impact. CleanGo is also pleased to share it has developed and is ready to launch a new disruptive green cleaning product, with plans to announce the product in Q1 2024, alongside accretive partnerships.

Miscellaneous Endeavors: Enhancing Operational Efficiency

CleanGo is leveraging its new Conroe, Texas manufacturing, distribution and warehouse. CleanGo is currently negotiating an agreement to subcontract machine downtime, a move expected to bring the company to cash positive operation in early 2024.

CleanGo Further Announces Agreement with Summit Ventures

The Company has entered into an agreement with Blue Summit Ventures, an arm’s-length party to the company, to provide marketing services to enhance its social media and digital marketing functions.

Blue Summit will oversee the Company’s social media campaigns, harnessing the power of various platforms to raise awareness of CleanGo, engage with stakeholders, and communicate the Company’s ongoing advancements in the sustainable performance cleaning market segment. Blue Summit has agreed to provide digital communications services to the company in exchange for an aggregate amount of $50,000 plus applicable taxes. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, and corporate video dissemination.

The initial term of the Blue Summit agreement is for a period of six months. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, Blue Summit (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

