Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – January 24, 2024 – CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII), (OTC:CLGO.F), (FRA:APO2), proudly announces the development of a new cleaning product temporarily named, ‘CDP’, by its wholly owned subsidiary, CleanGo GreenGo. This innovative product is believed to be a unique offering in the industrial cleaning landscape with its proprietary formula and eco-friendly approach.

Industrial Focus of CDP: The newly developed ‘CDP’, a versatile multi-use powder, is particularly designed for scenarios where traditional liquid cleaning solutions fall short. CleanGo Innovations is in collaboration with a leading National Marketing firm to introduce ‘CDP’ to the market, targeting both retail and industrial sectors by late Q1, 2024.

Re Imagining Oil and Gas Recovery: In a recent trial in Dallas, Texas, ‘CDP’ demonstrated exceptional results as an oxidizer in down well applications, offering a safer and equally cost-effective alternative to conventional chemicals used in well optimization and rejuvenation in the oil and gas recovery industry.



The product is expected to help capitalize on the industry wide trend towards strategic rejuvenation processes. U.S. capital expenditure on Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) in the oil and gas industry was projected to be around $15.5 billion in 2023, which is higher than previous years. 1 The shale oil and gas industry has faced significant challenges due to the steep decline curves in unconventional reservoirs, which typically result in only about 10% or less recovery of available reserves. To address this, the industry is increasingly focusing on strategic rejuvenation approaches, which involve restoring connections to previously stimulated intervals and tapping into zones that were missed in the initial stimulation treatment. CleanGo’s “CDP” positioned to capitalize on this movement.

A Statement from the CEO: Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to confirm the commercial readiness of ‘CDP’. This breakthrough cleaning powder is expected to significantly contribute to our sales growth, which began in 2023 and continues into 2024. We anticipate ‘CDP’ becoming an integral part of our industrial partner operations, complementing our existing CG-100 formula.”

Eco-Friendly and Versatile: ‘CDP’ is an eco-conscious product, effective as a Fungicide, Microbicide, and Herbicide. It is also adept at tackling challenging substances like calcium, lime, and rust. Its versatility extends beyond industrial uses, proving highly effective in various settings including kitchens, bathrooms, garages, patios, and workplaces.

Expanding the Green Cleaning Portfolio: This proprietary formula enhances CleanGo’s range of green cleaning products. Further details regarding the retail, commercial, and industrial launch of ‘CDP’ will be announced in late Q1 2024.

Future Plans: Sarvucci added, “We are excited to reveal our launch plans in partnership with a nationally renowned Marketing company, known for introducing multiple successful cleaning brands. Additionally, we aim to acquire Green Seal certification for ‘CDP’, reinforcing our commitment to being an eco-friendly and family-safe company.”

Commitment to Innovation: CleanGo Innovations continues its mission to introduce innovative and environmentally responsible products, eagerly sharing these advancements with its shareholders and customers.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

