Reading Time: 2 minutes

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) CEO Rob Etherington joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news regarding the latest findings from the long-term open-label extension (LTE) of the VISIONARY-MS trial.

This trial focuses on participants with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) and represents nearly three years of follow-up research. Following the conclusion of the double-blind period of the trial, participants were given the opportunity to continue with CNM-Au8® treatment at a dose of 30mg for an additional 96 weeks during the LTE phase. The analysis encompassed the modified intent-to-treat population, which included all study participants with valid clinical data.

Etherington highlighted the key finding that long-term CNM-Au8 treatment showcased improvements in vision, as measured by low contrast visual acuity, an essential assessment of visual function in individuals living with multiple sclerosis. Remarkably, these improvements in vision persisted for 35 months from randomization, demonstrating the sustained efficacy of CNM-Au8 over an extended period.

Moreover, the data revealed consistent and robust overall enhancements not only in vision but also in cognition among participants treated with CNM-Au8 for nearly three years from randomization.

These results are particularly noteworthy for their potential to positively impact disease progression and potentially reverse established disability, representing a significant therapeutic breakthrough for patients with MS.

Full clinical results from the long-term open-label extension will be officially presented at the ninth annual Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Forum, scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 2, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Clene’s commitment to advancing treatments for multiple sclerosis is evident in these promising results, and their ongoing research holds great promise for enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by this condition.

The potential to offer effective long-term solutions and improve both vision and cognitive function is a significant step forward in the battle against multiple sclerosis.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

[email protected]