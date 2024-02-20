Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a new Partnership Agreement with New York-based Sanrai International.

Sanrai International, a leading medical device distribution company with a global presence, will now market and resell the Cloud DX Connected Health platform across more than 65 countries.

Kaul highlighted the significance of this partnership, emphasizing Sanrai’s extensive customer and sub-distributor network, which spans Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

The focus of this collaboration will be on addressing chronic disease management and post-surgical recovery, leveraging Cloud DX’s innovative Connected Health products and services.

With the partnership in place, both Cloud DX and Sanrai aim to equalize access to innovative medical devices, particularly in the areas of chronic illness and post-surgical recovery.

Kaul also mentioned that Cloud DX has already announced over $2.5 million CAD in new business in 2024, reflecting the company’s continued growth and market expansion efforts.

