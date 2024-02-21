Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) CEO Ian Warland joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss how a pole-dipole (PDP) induced polarisation (IP) survey has confirmed the strong depth potential of the chargeability anomaly at its Brumby Ridge Prospect within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project. Warland talks through the IP survey, what the upcoming drilling program at Brumby Ridge will look like and the recent, very well supported, $3.5 million capital raise that fully funds the drilling. Finally, Warland gives us an overview of the work to come across Mt Isa.

Warland said: “We are ready to recommence drilling soon at Brumby Ridge. It’s highly encouraging to see the strong chargeability response from the first line of IP indicating the mineralisation is wide, steeply dipping and extends at depth. This corroborates what we have learnt from our earlier drilling and surface results.”

