Correction from Source: Block One – Appointment of CIO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire – April 6, 2020 – Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK), (OTC:BKPPF), (Frankfurt:ES3) (the “Company” or “Block One“), announced today that it has strengthened its management team by the appointment of Mr. Todd Violette, a director of a NASDAQ listed Israeli biosciences company and CFO of a private Kentucky based pharma company, as Block One’s Chief Investment Officer. The Company also announces that it has commenced due diligence in search of new investment opportunities in the healthcare sector to diversify and strengthen its existing portfolio.

The initiative by the company to enter the healthcare sector is a reflection of its focus on innovative new markets. The company is moving forward to explore exciting new opportunities in the Healthcare Sector and hopes to find additional investments in the near future.

Todd Violette, CIO of Block One said, “The healthcare sector, exponentially magnified by the current global pandemic, presents a novel opportunity for Block One to pursue and create value for shareholders. We will be actively seeking compelling, late stage opportunities including those in the early detection and treatment of a variety of indications.”.

Todd Violette is an expert in strategic development of emerging companies. He has spent a number of years researching and collaborating with management teams on enhancing their strategies regarding capital formation and achieving cash flow. Todd’s unique view comes from a combination of being an investor and operating businesses. Since graduating University in 1992, Mr. Violette, has been in the financial industry working for banks, broker dealers and being an

independent investor utilizing his own capital. Mr. Violette graduated from the

University of Maryland College Park in 1992 and is a member of Sigma Chi

Fraternity.

Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Violette has been granted 1,200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share for five years. The options are subject to one-half vesting in six months and the remaining half vesting in 12 months.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Although Block One believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include costs affecting profitability, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, including the general risks associated with regulatory changes, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents, and uninsured risks,. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

