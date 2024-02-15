Reading Time: 2 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC / February 15, 2024 / TheNewswire / Rock Edge Resources Ltd: (the “Company” or “Rock Edge”) (CSE: REDG) will like to correct the information on Finders commission in the Company’s News Release dated February 13, 2024.

It was stated that the Finders’ fees of $23,755.00 in cash plus 235,916 Finders Shares at $0.03 and 235,916 Finders Warrants were paid to arm’s length parties. In fact, the corrected commission paid in Finders Warrants was 395,916 Warrants and not 235,916 Warrants.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, according to the applicable security laws of Canada.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Company’s exploration properties.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s information available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone: 604-808-3156

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions, including with respect to the Company’s ability or intention to exercise its option to acquire an interest in the Property, as described above. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.