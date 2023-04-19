Reading Time: 3 minutes

Coquitlam, BC – TheNewswire – April 19, 2023- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (“formerly Nickel Rock Resources Inc.”) (the “Company” or “Grid Battery”) (TSXV:CELL), (OTC:EVKRF) (FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a change of the Company’s stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective today, and further to a previously announced news of a symbol change on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Company’s common shares now trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol “EVKRF” (OTCQB:EVKRF)”. The previous trading symbol was NIKLF.

The selection of a new symbol “EVKRF” (pronounced EV-CAR) has been chosen by the Company to reflect its primary interest in exploring for the essential EV battery metals of lithium and nickel found in large quantities within electric vehicles.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the HN4 and N100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).

The Company has optioned out its remaining 20% interest on certain mineral claims in the HN4 and N100 exploration project to Surge Battery Metals Inc., which transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Tim Fernback”

604-428-5690

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

