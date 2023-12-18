Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB:CIPI) has announced the successful commissioning of a solar project at the Huntersville, North Carolina headquarters of American Tire Distributors (ATD).

The company said ATD, which operates over 120 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers nationwide, partnered with it for the rooftop solar project at its headquarters as part of its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Beyond the environmental gains, it said the system is expected to generate substantial cost savings for ATD by reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

“We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable project, reflecting our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class sustainability solutions and reducing their carbon footprint,” Correlate Energy CEO Todd Michaels said in a statement.

Correlate Energy said the completed rooftop solar system demonstrates how businesses can proactively reduce their carbon footprint and bolster energy resilience, with economic benefits. Over the next two decades, it said this innovative solar system is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 5,463 tons, equivalent to the emissions produced by approximately 12,442,130 miles of car travel.

“Completing this project at another nationally recognized headquarters building is a major milestone as this initiative showcases the powerful link between sustainability and profitability,” Michaels added.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America’s unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation.

