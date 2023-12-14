By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

What Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) did with supplements, Stemtech Corporation. (OTCQB: STEK) is setting out to do with stem cell nutrition, a growing market, with the global stem cells market set to reach almost $30 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over 2023-2030.

The Naples, Florida company develops products to support wellness using the body’s stem cells. Stemtech says its stem cell enhancers improve the body’s natural defense, renewal, rejuvenation and anti-aging processes. Studies show the more stem cells you have circulating in your blood, the greater the ability of your body to renew itself naturally. Stemtech’s products also boast powerful anti-aging components that are attracting consumers and independent sellers alike.

That puts it on a similar path as Herbalife which came on the scene in the 1980s and built itself into a powerhouse, with revenue of more than $5 billion in 2022 and a market cap of about $1.3 billion as of December 5. Herbalife was able to capitalize on the increased focus on wellness, delivering products that met consumers’ needs. Stemtech is doing the same with its stem-cell enhancers, which promise to boost health and slow aging.

Science To Back It Up

Stemtech isn’t the only company going after this market, but its science-based nutrition may give it an edge. Stemrelease3™, StemFlo Advanced® and MigraStem™ are comprised of superfood extracts, antioxidants, polysaccharides, vitamins, minerals and other natural compounds. They are designed to support the healthy activity of our own stem cells and boost immune and circulatory system functions. The nutrients in these three products also help to activate the energy processes in the mitochondria, have antioxidant and detoxification effects and support telomere health, according to Stemtech. Healthy telomeres are a potent defense to the aging process.

Stemrelease3 TM, Stemtech’s most advanced stem cell nutrition product, contains stemrelease3, a blend of clinically tested ingredients that Stemtech says help release millions of your body’s stem cells from the bone marrow into the bloodstream. Stemrelease also helps support telomere health. Stemtech’s unique work has granted them ownership over a number of American and International patents .

Stemtech’s Cellect One™ Rapid Release Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream is another popular product. It uses QXP, a patented, FDA-approved ingredient from Red Oak Bark to regulate the body and lower the skin’s barriers so stem cells and peptides containing antioxidants, peptides and protein can be delivered to the skin, assisting in rejuvenating it. Stemtech says its line of supplements and treatments is answering a need among consumers for anti-aging and wellness products that actually work.

Stemtech’s OraStem™ all-natural toothpaste helps support good oral care by whitening teeth, freshening breath, stem cell support, anti-microbial properties and supports good gum health – all important for overall wellness.

Direct-To-Consumers

To get its stem cell-based supplements in the hands of consumers, Stemtech is taking a page from Herbalife, marketing to consumers through a direct network of sellers. What Stemtech says makes it different is its Business Academies. The program is designed to support the individuals selling Stemtech’s products. Through the Business Academies entrepreneurs get access to resources including mentorship and industry insights. The idea is to help the entrepreneurs grow their businesses instead of just having them push products. Stemtech credits double-digit increases in sales to this business approach. “Stemtech is witnessing the increase in our Independent Business Partners network. This positive momentum is a testament to the appeal of Stemtech’s exceptional anti-aging products and the promising income-earning opportunity we offer,” Stemtech President and COO John W. Meyer said in a recent press release .

Just as Herbalife was on the cutting edge when it launched its lines of vitamins, shakes and beauty supplements in 1980, Stemtech is positioning itself as a first mover in what is forecast to be a growing global market. Demand for wellness and anti-aging vitamins and supplements is forecast to surge in the years to come. As will demand for stem-cell products. The global health and wellness market is expected to be worth $13.89 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.93% over 2023-2032.

The Next Herbalife?

Despite all this, shares of Stemtech are trading near lows. Herbalife’s stock has weathered various storms, indicative of its resilience, and Stemtech plans to follow the same business path. Investors looking for companies in their nascent stages may want to look into this innovator focused on the cutting-edge stem cell nutrition segment. Stemtech seems well-positioned to take advantage of a projected boom in the stem cell sector, and the company is confident of its future outlook.

Herbalife showed the world how to live healthily through supplements and shakes. Stemtech is betting it can turn back the clock, rejuvenate the body and extend life with its stem cell products.

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB:STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication – recruiting tool for our Field On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023. Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 – 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 – 3. Stemtech rewards top Field Leaders with reward cruise in the South Caribbean December 9 – 16 2023 aboard the Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “projects” and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on December 1, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Gabriel Rodriguez

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.stemtech.com/us