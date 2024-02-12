Reading Time: < 1 minute

Creo Medical Group CEO Craig Gulliford joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion following the deployment of the Speedboat UltraSlim device in the Asia Pacific region, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The Speedboat UltraSlim, a culmination of years of development, miniaturizes laparoscopic advanced energy capabilities into a compact device enhancing endoscopic surgery. This innovation enables precise surgical procedures with minimal invasiveness, targeting precancerous and cancerous lesions in the gastrointestinal tract.

Gulliford highlighted the device’s successful clinical applications in various regions, including the US, South America, Europe, and recently at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, focusing on stomach and colon lesions. The technology aims to reduce the need for conventional surgery, offering a safer alternative with lower complication rates.

Additionally, Creo announced a strategic collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi to develop intellectual property and expand its technological reach into the Middle East. This partnership aims to foster innovation and enhance medical outcomes, reinforcing Creo Medical’s commitment to advancing medical technology and improving patient care globally.

