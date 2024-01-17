Reading Time: 3 minutes

After years of denials, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the first spot Bitcoin ETF. With the approval, seen as a landmark moment by experts, other digital assets are expected to get spot ETFs soon.

Experts have overwhelmingly supported Ripple (XRP), one of the top altcoins. Additionally, the news has put the altcoin market in a bullish state. One of the best cryptos to buy in the midst of the market upswing is Pullix (PLX). Watch how PLX does in comparison to Toncoin (TON).

Experts Say Ripple (XRP) Will Get ETF Next

The SEC granted accelerated licenses on January 10 for eleven Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Following the much-awaited clearance, a number of experts have urged Ripple (XRP) and predicted that it may be the next cryptocurrency to get a spot ETF.

Panos Mekras, a popular crypto author and co-founder of Anodos Finance, has said it is only a matter of time before XRP gets an ETF. Zach Rector, a notable pro-XRP crypto YouTuber , also said that a Ripple ETF is inevitable.

Amidst the community support, the Ripple coin has been on an uptrend. The price of Ripple coin has jumped by more than 10%. The XRP has increased above $0.6100 in the process. If XRP gets a spot ETF, then it could be one of the best cryptos to buy.

Toncoin (TON) Remains Flat Despite ‘Notcoin’ Record

Toncoin (TON) was one of the top altcoins in 2023, as it received support from Telegram. However, TON has been unable to replicate the same performance from last year. The price of Toncoin has ranged between $2 and $2.4 for most of 2024.

Notcoin, one of the fastest Web 3 games, has launched on the Toncoin network. All this social interaction has supercharged Notcoin’s viral growth. Notcoin has seen a surge in social interaction, which has seen Toncoin’s activity increase. Despite this bullish news, the price of Toncoin has remained at $2.29.

Pullix (PLX) To Become the Next Blue-Chip Crypto Project

While Toncoin has struggled with gains, Pullix (PLX) has been a top performer, rallying by more than 100% to reach $0.08. Pullix has been bullish thanks to its hybrid trading platform. The DeFi project has created a single platform with the characteristics of both centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Users may now trade conventional and cryptocurrency assets in one location and take advantage of the whole market experience. DeFi swap is another tool that Pullix provides. The DeFi switch facilitates quicker, cheaper, and easier token trading. Its Automated Market Maker (AMM) mechanism guarantees quick and easy token exchanges.

Access to numerous markets is the platform’s greatest advantage. Traders can trade ETFs, commodities, and currency on the platform. It’s also critical to keep in mind that Pullix’s PLX token, which serves as the exchange’s foundation, is the foundation of the platform.

With links to several markets and a cutting-edge platform, Pullix is positioned to be the best cryptocurrency to invest in. Because of this, PLX is considered the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2024; analysts predict a 50x price increase. Prior to that, the ERC20 coin can be purchased for a low price of $0.08.

In Conclusion

The altcoin may see a comeback in 2024 as the cryptocurrency market enters a bullish phase and the XRP ETF gains traction. Due to its cutting-edge platform and promising market, Pullix, one of the newest competitors, hopes to surpass Toncoin.

You have a fantastic opportunity to get involved in what might become the next blue-chip cryptocurrency before the trend takes off. For this reason, one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in for the 2024 bull market is PLX.

