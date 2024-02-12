Reading Time: 3 minutes

As market growth slowed in January, crypto whales are shifting their focus to an emerging new project, Meme Moguls. Meme Moguls experienced significant gains over the last few months and is now attracting TRON and Polygon investors, who are selling their tokens due to recent poor performances.

Will Meme Moguls Hit 100x Returns In 2024?

Since its presale started, Meme Moguls increased in value by 90%. This rapidly expanding P2E project is now expected to take the market by storm. After its presale ends on February 28, Meme Moguls will be listed on Uniswap and several other exchanges that will be announced over the upcoming weeks. This significant milestone is expected to take Meme Moguls to new heights.

Meme Moguls is a play-to-earn (P2E) platform that lets players build their investing knowledge. The platform showcases several game modes and includes a virtual stock market where investors will be able to trade meme assets. During each game mode, players will have the opportunity to win prizes, most of which can be redeemed for cryptocurrency.

The Meme Moguls development team will showcase a game preview over the next week, which will give investors further insights into different game modes, features, and more.

As the Meme Moguls presale starts to sell out, experts predict that it will soon enter the 6th stage of its presale. After hitting this milestone, $MGLS tokens will increase from $0.0036 to $0.0042, its final price before being listed later this month.

Investors who buy tokens before the Meme Moguls presale ends will still get a 30% buy bonus. Furthermore, active investors could potentially win giveaways, which have been awarded throughout each presale round.

TRON Rallies 18% In January

TRON was one of the best-performing stablecoins in January. Its value surged by 18.76%, and as a result, thousands of investors diversified their portfolios with TRON. This was a much-needed boost for the TRON ecosystem, which has faced several declines over the last few months following controversies with the project’s founder.

Last year, TRON founder Justin Sun faced several charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While these allegations don’t directly impact TRON, they have created legal uncertainty around the project, thus slowing its growth.

Nonetheless, TRON continues to expand. The developers are currently working on a new partnership with ChainGPT, which could be a great addition to the TRON ecosystem.

TRON is currently trading at $0.1229, and its price increased by 4.97% over the last week.

Crypto Whales Sell Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) has faced several challenges in 2024. After its poor price performance, Polygon’s daily transaction volume has dropped by 31.7% in a month, and Polygon has dropped out of the top 15 most traded cryptocurrencies.

Whales are now losing confidence in Polygon’s following its poor user activity. As a result, record amounts of MATIC tokens have been removed from exchanges. This has caused some experts to question Polygon’s future, with some suggesting that the project may be losing its investors to competitors.

According to Polygon’s network data, bridging activity also fell over the last month, which has further shaken whale confidence. Having increased by just 3.5% in 30 days, investors could start to diversify their portfolios and sell their Polygon holdings if the project fails to gain momentum.

For more information about the Meme Moguls (MGLS) Presale:

Meme Moguls and all cryptocurrencies are subject to significant price fluctuations and volatility. Investing in or holding Meme Moguls tokens carries substantial risks, including the potential for total loss. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future results.

