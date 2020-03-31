Cultivar Holdings Inc. Announces US Listing on OTCQB Market Under Symbol CVRHF

Tickers: XCNQ:CULT, XOTC:CVRHF, PINX:CVRHF

Tags: #Technology, #Cannabis

TheNewswire – March 31, 2020 – Cultivar Holdings Inc. (CSE:CULT) (CNSX:CULT.CN) (OTC:CVRHF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the “OTCQB Venture”), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company is trading on the OTCQB Venture under symbol “CVRHF”; the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CULT”.

“Listing on the OTCQB Venture is part of a long-term strategy to introduce our PredictMedix artificial intelligence technologies targeting impairment and healthcare to a broader audience,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO Cultivar. “We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future US investors with a trading platform. Our PredictMedix artificial intelligence technology platform will be of immense interest to US investors specially with the utility of our technology in healthcare in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. “

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Cultivar Holdings Inc:

Cultivar Holdings Inc. is an AI-powered company developing disruptive and cutting-edge tools for impairment and healthcare testing. It is intended that the Company’s impairment cannabis and alcohol detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice. The Company has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Hindalco to help expedite the launch of its impairment technology, as well as the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

The Company is also developing cutting edge screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, the Company is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For further information, please contact:

Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 647 889-6916

Email: [email protected]

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

