Cultivar Holdings Inc. Enhances Focus on its Predictmedix Technologies and Exits Jamaican Cannabis Cultivation Business

Tickers: XCNQ:CULT

Tags: #Technology, #Cannabis

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire – March 30, 2020 – Cultivar Holdings Inc. (CSE:CULT) (CNSX:CULT.CN) (OTC:CVRHF) (“Cultivar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sale agreement (the “Sale Agreement”) with respect to its 49% interest in Cultivar JA Limited (“Cultivar JA”), which holds a provisional cannabis cultivation license in Jamaica. Cultivar’s sale of its interest in Cultivar JA will allow the Company to eliminate its expenditures on cannabis cultivation in Jamaica and correspondingly allocate additional capital on its Predictmedix division which has been making significant advancements. Predictmedix’s proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered impairment detection technology (patent pending) is currently being validated with a study of over 3,000 participants. The study is progressing well to solidify its technology and expedite efforts towards launching the technology for workplace and law enforcement. Additionally, Predictmedix has also been working towards expanding its proprietary AI technology into healthcare, specifically to screen for infectious diseases along with psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. Within the last 60 days, in light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, PredictMedix has also devoted additional resources towards the development of screening technologies for COVID-19.

Pursuant to the terms of the Sale Agreement, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cultivar Holdings Ltd., has agreed to sell its 49% interest in Cultivar JA and all related royalty interests to the principals of Cultivar JA in exchange for the principals of Cultivar JA agreeing to cancel 4,000,000 common shares of the Company owned by the principals. In addition, the principals have also agreed to terminate their right to receive an additional 500,000 common shares of the Company which had been reserved for issuance upon Jamaica’s Licensing Authority issuing final approval for Cultivar JA’s license to cultivate, process, retail and transport cannabis.

About the Company

Cultivar Holdings Inc. is an AI-powered company developing disruptive and cutting-edge tools for impairment and healthcare testing. It is intended that the Company’s impairment cannabis and alcohol detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice. The Company has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Hindalco to help expedite the launch of its impairment technology, as well as the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

The Company is also developing cutting edge screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, the Company is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For further information, please contact:

Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 647 889-6916

Email: [email protected]

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.