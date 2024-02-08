Reading Time: 4 minutes

Winnipeg, MB – TheNewswire — February 7, 2024 – Cytophage Technologies Ltd. (“Cytophage” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CYTO) (formerly Cuspis Capital III Ltd. (“Cuspis”) (TSXV:CIII.P)) is pleased to announce that it has received its final bulletin from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “TSXV”), and is scheduled to commence trading on February 9th, 2024.

The decision to go–public represents a significant milestone for Cytophage as it positions itself for growth, enhanced visibility, and increased potential commercial opportunities. The TSXV, known for its dynamic and innovative market, provides Cytophage with a platform to access a broader investor base and further solidify its position as an integral contributor in the human and animal health sector.

“We are thrilled to announce this important step in the evolution of Cytophage Technologies,” said Dr. Steven Theriault, CEO/Founder of Cytophage. “Becoming a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our team but also demonstrates our commitment to advancing our phage products through innovation and strategic growth initiatives.” Dr. Theriault added, “2024 is looking bright for the Company as we expand our market reach for our agricultural products and venture into human health applications.” The Company’s listing on the TSXV is expected to increase liquidity for existing shareholders while providing a transparent and regulated platform for investors.

“On behalf of my Cuspis partners and shareholders, I extend enthusiastic congratulations to Cytophage on successfully transitioning to a public company (CYTO) through the completion of this transaction with Cuspis III.” said William Ollerhead, former CEO of Cuspis and current director of Cytophage. “This is a pivotal step in the growth and evolution of Cytophage and represents an opportunity to broaden awareness and investor interest in the pioneering technology Cytophage is commercializing. The concerning rise of antimicrobial resistance, and the diminishing effectiveness of antibiotics is increasingly the subject of news stories and global healthcare discourse. We believe that the innovative and novel initiatives being undertaken by Cytophage, fueled by transformative science, to counter these intensifying challenges, will gain increasing attention. I am genuinely optimistic about the positive impact Cytophage can make on addressing these concerns.”

Cytophage is globally recognized for its innovative work with bacteriophages. The Company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability has garnered recognition within the industry, making it an attractive investment opportunity for a wide range of investors.

Market Maker Agreement

Cytophage also announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Integral will receive a fee of C$6,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is six (6) months from the date of execution.

For more information about Cytophage Technologies Ltd. and its listing on the TSXV, please visit https://cytophage.com/news/

About Cytophage

Cytophage is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to bacteriophage research, product development and commercialization. Committed to addressing the global challenge of antibiotic resistance, Cytophage advances innovative therapies that harness the power of bacteriophages to combat bacterial infections affecting human health, animal health, and food security.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cytophage to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cytophage’s Filing Statement dated January 30, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the bacteriophage industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of extensive regulatory approval requirements, government regulations, protection of intellectual property, product liability and rapid technological advancements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and Cytophage disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

