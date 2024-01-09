As the launch of the historic Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF approaches, the crypto market is buzzing with anticipation. Amid this excitement, Pullix (PLX) has been making headlines with its ongoing presale, which is now in Stage 6. Raising over $3million and selling 60Million PLX tokens has made many experts foresee this altcoin becoming a 100x token in 2024. Let’s learn why.

James Seyffart said the SEC might start signaling Bitcoin (BTC) ETF issuers to prepare for approvals soon. In his newest tweet , he also foresees the official Bitcoin ETF approvals arriving around January 8 – 10. Regarding trading, the gap between it and approval orders may be measured in days.

This news has sparked a frenzy, with the Bitcoin cryptocurrency seeing a 0.67% increase overnight. This DeFi coin surged from $40,813 on January 3 to $43,165 on January 4. With its trading volume above 100 and 200-day EMAs, the Bitcoin crypto may continue this bullish trend.

Market analysts forecast Bitcoin will reach a value of $45,884.01 by the end of February 2024.

Pullix (PLX): One of the Top Altcoins

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) is gaining mass appeal as it has already provided early buyers with a 100% ROI. Countless individuals are flooding this crypto ICO event to purchase the PLX native token before its value continues pumping. This token will power the Pullix trading platform – a hybrid exchange that combines the best DEX and CEX features. As a result, you can find deep liquidity, low trading fees, and access to all asset classes (including cryptos) in one place.

While this exchange is the main attraction, the Pullix team will also introduce other components in its ecosystem:

Copy Trading: A feature in Pullix that allows users to replicate trades made by other traders within the platform’s ecosystem.

Yield Farming: Engage in Yield Farming on the Pullix platform to generate PLX tokens by staking LP Tokens, contributing to liquidity.

Lending Protocol: This feature within Pullix sets up money markets, creating lending and borrowing opportunities within the cryptocurrency domain.

The PLX native token is the cornerstone of all these features and serves as the main currency on Pullix. By staking it, you will receive a percentage of Pullix’s daily revenue – thanks to its unique “Trade-to-Earn” model. For a fixed interest rate, you can even stake other cryptos with Pullix.

The PLX token is currently trading at $0.08, and those who bought it early enjoy a 100% ROI. However, thanks to its real-world ties to the Forex market, which sees a daily trading volume of $6.6T, PLX’s long-term growth potential is outstanding. Experts predict a 580% pump before the presale ends and another 100x jump after a Tier-1 CEX lists this altcoin.

Can Pullix Rise Faster Than Bitcoin?

When comparing these two cryptos, it is clear that Pullix has one significant advantage – its low market cap of $14M. On the other hand, Bitcoin has a market cap of $850B. This means a noticeable growth may not come fast as a large influx of new funds is needed. But PLX will not face this issue – making it the best crypto investment.

