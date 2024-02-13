Reading Time: 2 minutes

DealMaker, a trailblazer in online capital raising solutions, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jonathan Stidd to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jonathan, a leader in digital marketing, steps into his new role to steer DealMaker through its next phase of growth and innovation.

“Jonathan’s track record of raising over $600 million for issuers digitally has defined this industry.” said Rebecca Kacaba, CEO & Co-Founder of DealMaker. “He leads with vision and drive. His expertise, innovation and strong character are exactly what DealMaker needs to lead the charge into a new era of online capital raising.“

As CMO, Jonathan aims to position DealMaker as the definitive brand for capital raising in the digital age. His strategies are poised to leverage DealMaker’s sophisticated suite of primary issuance and shareholder management solutions, which have already processed over $2B in transactions and over 1M investments. His vision to empower brands and founders with streamlined capital-raising solutions is a driving force for cutting-edge industry techniques.

Jonathan is no stranger to the DealMaker family, having led Reach, the in-house digital marketing agency acquired by DealMaker in 2022. His journey to this point is marked by a series of entrepreneurial successes and a deep-seated passion for digital marketing and growth strategy. Jonathan co-founded Ridge Growth Agency in 2017, quickly establishing it as a powerhouse in digital marketing for equity crowdfunding. Under his leadership, Ridge Growth Agency propelled its clients to achieve hundreds of millions of dollars in financing, culminating in its acquisition by DealMaker.

“Joining DealMaker has been a highlight in my career. I’m excited to leverage my experience to further innovate our marketing strategies and help more founders realize their dreams,” said Jonathan Stidd. “DealMaker is at the forefront of online capital raising, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is not only setting but exceeding industry standards.“

Under Jonathan’s leadership, DealMaker is set to enhance its market presence and continue its trajectory of success, making capital raising accessible and efficient for issuers and organizations worldwide.

For more information about DealMaker and its services, visit dealmaker.tech .

About DealMaker

DealMaker is making online capital raising mainstream with a sophisticated suite of primary issuance and shareholder management solutions, including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools. Its mission is to put brands and founders in control, running streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform for investors globally. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada; Austin, Texas; and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.

Contact Details

Natasha Jose

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.dealmaker.tech/