Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces April 2020 Dividend

Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 13, 2020 – Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV:DE) (the “Corporation“) announced today that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the directors of the Corporation have declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share for the month of April 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest dividends in accordance with the Corporation’s dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the “DRIP”). Additional details are available under the investors section of the Corporation’s website www.decisivedividend.com.

This dividend is designated as an “eligible” dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation (“Tax Legislation”).

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focusing on the manufacturing sector. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in non-cyclical markets, and have opportunity for future growth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer

#201, 1674 Bertram Street

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9G4

Telephone: (250) 870-9146

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the monthly dividend policy adopted by the directors of the Corporation. The declaration and payment of dividends are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the financial performance and condition of the Corporation, the satisfaction of covenants under the Corporation’s credit facility and solvency tests under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the directors of the Corporation will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

