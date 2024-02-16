Reading Time: 2 minutes

Calgary, Canada – TheNewswire – February 16, 2024 – DeepMarkit Corp., (“DeepMarkit” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MKT) (OTC:MKTDF) (FRA:DEP), is pleased to announce that Mr. Garrett Scott has joined the Company’s Board of Directors and has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Garrett’s career includes eight years in commercial finance and wealth management as well as corporate finance where he gained experience in mergers & acquisitions and exit strategies.

Mr. Scott’s appointment as CEO replaces Mr. Ranjeet Sundher who remains a Director of Deepmarkit. The Company thanks Mr. Sundher for his contributions as CEO.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company that operates MintCarbon.io, a web-based platform which facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs or other secure tokens. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the “MKT” stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the “MKTDF” symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the “DEP” symbol.

