VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / February 16th, 2024 – DeepRock Minerals Inc. (CSE:DEEP) is pleased to welcome Mr. Roger Baer as a new member of its board of directors. With a wealth of over 35 years in accounting and financial management, Mr. Baer brings extensive expertise primarily garnered within the mining industry. Notably, Mr. Baer’s experience spans both the coal and hard-rock metals sectors, encompassing responsibilities ranging from operational budgeting to overseeing large-scale construction projects. Holding an undergraduate accounting degree from Illinois State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, Mr. Baer is a certified CPA (Colorado) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Mr. Baer’s appointment follows the departure of Mr. Adrian Volintiru in November 2023 for personal reasons. DeepRock Minerals extends its gratitude to Mr. Volintiru for his dedicated service and contributions to the Company.

In addition to Mr. Baer’s appointment, DeepRock Minerals is excited to announce the newest addition to its corporate development team, Mr. Picard Yiu. Mr. Yiu brings a wealth of experience as a dynamic business leader known for his innovative approach to problem-solving. With a proven track record of integrating modern technology with traditional business models, Mr. Yiu has consistently driven improvements in efficiency and growth across diverse markets. His expertise in identifying and capitalizing on strategic opportunities, coupled with a keen entrepreneurial spirit, will be invaluable assets to DeepRock Minerals as it continues to pursue its strategic objectives. Mr. Yiu holds a degree from the UBC Sauder School of Business, specializing in Business Technology Management & Entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the appointments, Andrew Lee, CEO of DeepRock, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m very pleased to have Roger and Picard join our team. Their exceptional skill sets and extensive experience will undoubtedly bolster our efforts, particularly as we move forward with plans to optimize the value of our mineral properties.” Mr. Lee further added, “Shareholders can anticipate further updates in the near future as we progress with our strategic initiatives.”

