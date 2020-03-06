Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tickers: PINX:CANIF, XTSX:ZEE

March 06, 2020 – TheNewswire – Zenith Energy Ltd., (“Zenith” or the “Company“), (LSE:ZEN); (TSXV:ZEE); (OSE:ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company, announces that its Chief Executive Officer & President, Mr. Andrea Cattaneo, has advised the Company that he purchased a total of 1,625,000 common shares of no par value (“Common Shares“) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP0.0097 (approximately CAD$0.017) per Common Share on the London Stock Exchange.

Following the aforementioned dealings, Mr. Cattaneo is directly beneficially interested in a total of 43,134,115 Common Shares in the capital of the Company, representing 7.47 per cent of the total issued and outstanding common share capital of the Company admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Merkur Market of the Oslo Bors.

Mr. Cattaneo is also indirectly interested in a total of 480,000 Common Shares, today representing 0.08 per cent of the Company’s issued and outstanding common share capital admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Merkur Market of the Oslo Bors.

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company’s common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Bors (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Bors.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of “B+ with Positive Outlook” on October 9, 2019 by Arc Ratings, S.A. On November 18, 2019, the Company was assigned a “B+” with Stable Outlook debt issuer credit rating by Rating-Agentur Expert RA.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan by cumulative acreage following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company’s Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrea Cattaneo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zenith Energy Ltd. b) LEI

213800AYTYOYD61S4569 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common Shares Identification code CA98936C1068 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Common Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.0108 GBP0.0100 GBP0.0099 GBP0.0094 350,000 100,000 100,000 350,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 900,000 Aggregated price GBP0.0101 e) Date of the transaction(s) March 2, 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrea Cattaneo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zenith Energy Ltd. b) LEI

213800AYTYOYD61S4569 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common Shares Identification code CA98936C1068 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Common Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.0094 GBP0.0093 325,000 125,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 450,000 Aggregated price GBP0.0093 e) Date of the transaction(s) March 3, 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrea Cattaneo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zenith Energy Ltd. b) LEI

213800AYTYOYD61S4569 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common Shares Identification code CA98936C1068 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Common Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.0091 275,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume n/a Aggregated price n/a e) Date of the transaction(s) March 4, 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

