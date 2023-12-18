Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 18, 2023 – Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) (“Dixie Gold” or the “Corporation”) reports the following updates.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Corporation is pleased to report that all of the resolutions (the “AGSM Resolutions”), to their applicable extent, and as put forth to shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (December 18, 2023) in Vancouver, BC (the “AGSM”) were duly passed and put into effect.

The AGSM Resolutions were described, with particulars, in the Corporation’s information circular dated November 3, 2023 (the “Meeting Circular”), noting that Mr. Eugene Hodgson did not stand for re-election.

The AGSM was unaffiliated to the transaction announced by the Corporation on October 27, 2023 (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Announces Friendly-Takeover by Omnia Metals Group Ltd., dated October 27, 2023.)

Creation of a Control Person

In accordance with the AGSM and the AGSM Resolutions, Mr. Ryan Kalt, who serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has been approved, with immediate effect, by independent shareholders as a “Control Person” (as such term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual) of the Corporation. Votes by interested shareholders were excluded in the approval tabulation of the matter.

Director/Insider Resignation

The Corporation advises that Mr. Eugene Hodgson has resigned as a Director of the Corporation, effective December 13, 2023, and has resultantly ceased to be a reporting Insider (as that term is defined by securities laws) of the Corporation as of same date.

The Corporation expresses its appreciation to Mr. Hodgson for his contributions and wisdom during his time with the Corporation and extends its well wishes to him on his forward endeavours.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded exploration company holding a portfolio of exploration projects in Canada.

