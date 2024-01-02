Dolly Varden Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun recently joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share a significant development for the company entering into an option agreement, which allows them to earn 100% interest in the southern portion of the Big Bulk Project from Libero. This strategic move consolidates the entire copper-gold porphyry system, significantly enhancing the company’s prospects in the region.

The Libero property, known as the Big Bulk Property, encompasses seven mineral claims, spanning over 3,000 hectares within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Importantly, the property already holds existing land use agreements and exploration permits, streamlining Dolly Varden Silver’s exploration efforts.

Khunkhun elaborated that the southern part of the Big Bulk Property has a history of exploration dating back to 2001-2003 when Teck and Canadian Empire Minerals were actively involved. Recent geologic mapping has led to a new interpretation of the geology, revealing a larger calc-alkaline porphyry system with structural similarities to the Kerr-Sulpherets-Mitchell deposits, displaying comparable age and setting.

Regarding their plans for 2024, Khunkhun mentioned that they have 70 drill holes set to report in the new year. The objective is to connect deposits, potentially marking a watershed moment for Dolly Varden Silver. Khunkhun believes that they are already at a point where they have significant size and grade, and the next round of drilling could be transformative.

Their 2024 plans include continuing to delineate resources, expanding and extending their deposits, and answering the question of whether they have a 1 billion-ounce Silver Cow on their hands, as they are 14% of the way there based on their 2019 results and 100,000 meters of drilling. The geological similarities with nearby world-famous mines like SK, Bruce Jack, Kennedy, and Premier make this a compelling prospect.

