Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire – January 21, 2024 – Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company“), (TSXV:VPT) (OTC:VPTDF) is pleased to announce Dr. Luc Mertens, one of Canada’s and the world’s top practitioners of echocardiography, is joining Ventripoint’s Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Mertens, MD, PhD, is the current Section Head of Echocardiography at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, and is also a Professor at the University of Toronto. His achievements and expertise are globally recognized in the echocardiography community.

“To have Dr. Mertens agree to advise Ventripoint on our ongoing use of artificial intelligence to image the human heart using ultrasound is nothing less than an honour,” said Ventripoint CEO, Alvira Macanovic.

Ventripoint is now finalizing the next upgrade of the Company’s patented heart-imaging A.I. technology — VMS+ — that turns ultrasounds into MRI-quality heart images. These A.I. enhanced images, completed in minutes at a fraction of the time and cost of MRIs, are now being used in hospitals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“Dr. Mertens and the Hospital for Sick Children were involved in Ventripoint’s original clinical trials for the technology, bringing invaluable experience and knowledge to the development of this Canadian-made technology,” added Dr. Macanovic. “I believe Dr. Mertens’ role as an advisor will help Ventripoint further advance the use of A.I. to improve accessible heart care in the healthcare system.”

Ventripoint’s Canadian-built technology and software work for patients of all ages, and scans can usually be taken within minutes. It has great utility for infants and children with heart conditions, who often cannot be placed in an MRI because it requires sedation.

“I look forward to working with Ventripoint to further this Canadian technology that uses A.I. to improve the treatment of heart patients,” said Dr. Mertens.

SickKids, which is currently using the VMS+, is expected to be upgraded to the next version of Ventripoint’s A.I. heart-imaging technology when it becomes commercially available this year.

Dr. Mertens received his medical degree from the University of Leuven in Belgium and trained as a Pediatric Cardiologist at the University of Leuven and at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN (USA). He worked as a paediatric cardiologist at the University Hospitals in Leuven between 1998 and 2008, focusing on paediatric echocardiography and studying cardiac function in children.

Dr. Mertens has also received international recognition as the Feigenbaum Lecturer for the American Society of Echocardiography Scientific Sessions in 2014, as well as the Founding Chair of the European Accreditation Committee for Pediatric and Congenital Echocardiography in 2004.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint’s VMS products are powered by its proprietary KBR technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint’s products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

