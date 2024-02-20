Reading Time: < 1 minute

DRDGOLD Ltd CEO Niël Pretorius takes Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion through the company’s first-half highlights, including a 12% increase in revenue, largely supported by a firmer gold price, and its 17th year of an interim dividend.

Gold production was 7% lower on the back of a 13% drop in throughput, the result of delays in the commissioning of two high-volume sites due to community issues and delays in obtaining regulatory approvals respectively.

Pretorius said the company made up tonnes from a number of legacy and clean-up sites. Pretorius also announced significant advancements in sustainability and efficiency, including the completion of a new solar plant by March end, followed by a battery storage system in October, to enhance cost savings and supply consistency.

Additionally, he detailed the next major capital investment in phase two of the Far West Gold Recoveries to double plant capacity and build the 800 million tonne Regional Tailings Storage Facility for which regulatory approvals are imminent.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

[email protected]