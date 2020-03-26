East Asia Minerals Engages Investor Relations Consultants

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

March 26, 2020 – TheNewswire – East Asia Minerals Corporation. (the “Company”, “East Asia” or “EAS”) (TSXV:EAS) (OTC:EAIAD) (OTC:EAIAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Jemini Capital (the “Investor Relations Agreement”) to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services.

Jemini Capital is a full-service merchant bank advisory firm based in Canada and has extensive experience assisting various aspects of start up natural resources and tech companies. Their services include strategic advisory, marketing, packaging deals, global networking campaigns, tradeshow marketing, and business development. They are a team of experienced former bankers, corporate development, finance professionals, and generalist investors with a broad range of skillsets that cater to our advisory model. Jerry Huang and Kevin Shum will be the primary representatives on the Company’s account

Under the Investor Relations Agreement, East Asia Minerals has agreed to pay a monthly consulting fee of $7,000 and issue options to purchase 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of EAS’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The contract term commences immediately, for a period of 12 months and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither Jemini Capital nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in East Asia Minerals Corporation or its securities.

ABOUT EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

East Asia Minerals is a dynamic junior gold developer with two assets totaling combined resources of 3.3 million ounces NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the leading gold producer countries in the world. EAS plans to advance and permit Sangihe in near term and raise funds for a 1,000 ounces per month heap leach operation. With cashflow from operations, the plan is to further expand resources through drilling of the Company’s projects. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks outlined in the “forward looking statement” below.

East Asia has a team of mining professionals in North America and locally in Indonesia with extensive experience in operating small scale gold and coal assets, working diligently to develop it’s highly prospective project portfolio.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

Per: “Terry Filbert”

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO

[email protected]

+1-206-890-8285

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company’s performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management’s current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project’s output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project’s operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

[email protected]

647-725-3888 ext 702

