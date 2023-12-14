Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – December 14, 2023 – Eastfield Resources Ltd. (“Eastfield” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) recently held its 2023 Annual General Meeting in Vancouver. All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of Eastfield’s incentive stock option plan, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.

Stock Options



The Company has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 1,165,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 14, 2028. The options will vest immediately.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

CFO, Director

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Please refer to our website for more detail: www.eastfieldresources.com

About Eastfield Resources Limited

Eastfield owns five mineral projects in British Columbia including the 100% owned Zymo Project, an 8 km long copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km scale targets, located 45 km west of Smithers, BC. Results include drill holes ZY08-07 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters and hole ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold over 126 m. Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold. Zymo is fully permitted.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.