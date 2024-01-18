Reading Time: 2 minutes

VANCOUVER – TheNewswire – Jan. 18, 2024 – Eastfield Resources (TSXV:ETF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME“) Roundup, January 22 – January 25, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Sails of Canada Place, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC. – Booth 805

Eastfield currently has 4 mineral projects located in British These include: Hedge Hog (copper-gold -cobalt), optioned to West Oak Gold Corp., Indata (copper-gold), optioned to Alpha Copper Corp. and Iron Lake (copper-gold-cobalt-platinum-palladium) optioned to Tech-X Resources and the 100% owned Zymo copper-gold porphyry project 45 km west of Smithers B.C.

Come visit with management and learn more about Eastfield’s projects and our option partners for the 2024 field season.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Lorraine Copper Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING EASTFIELD RESOURCES PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or go to our website: www.eastfieldresources.com

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield owns a 100% interest in four mineral projects in British Columbia. Eastfield trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol “ETF”. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.