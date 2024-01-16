Reading Time: 6 minutes

Montreal, QC – TheNewswire – January 16, 2024 – Ecolomondo Corporation (TSXV:ECM) (OTC:ECLMF) (the “Company” or “Ecolomondo”), a cleantech company specializing in the commercialization of its Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”) proprietary recycling technology and the global deployment of TDP turnkey facilities, is pleased to announce that the Company is now listed on the OTCQB and that its common shares will now be traded on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “ECLMF” in the United States.

The Company applied for listing on the OTCQB Markets in October 2023, as announced in a previous press release dated October 10. The Company fulfilled all requirements prescribed by the authorities and, consequently, its application was recently approved by OTC Markets Group Inc.



Click Image To View Full Size

This significant step forward reaffirms Ecolomondo’s commitment to expanding its global presence and improving accessibility to investors. Ecolomondo’s common shares will continue to be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as usual, under the symbol “ECM”.

This strategic move makes it easier for US investors to purchase the Company’s stock, seamlessly. The OTCQB market is renowned for providing a transparent and efficient trading platform for early-stage and established companies.

Trading in the US is a logical step, considering the Company’s US objectives starting with its next project, a six-reactor TDP facility slated to be built in Shamrock, Texas.

“We’re excited to take this significant step forward in the US capital markets,” commented Eliot Sorella, CEO & Chairman of Ecolomondo Corporation. “This move aligns perfectly with the Company’s strategic goals and should help open doors to US investors.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation is a Canadian cleantech company that prides itself after its proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology TDP which is headquartered in Québec, Canada. It has a 25-year history and during this time has been focused on its development of its technology and the deployment of TDP turnkey facilities. TDP recovers high value re-usable commodities from scrap tire waste, notably rCB, oil, syngas, fiber and steel. Ecolomondo expects to be a leading player in the cleantech space and be an active contributor to the global circular economy. Ecolomondo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:ECM). To learn more, visit www.ecolomondo.com

About the Hawkesbury Plant – A 2-Reactor TDP Facility

The Hawkesbury facility building is 46,200 sq.ft and has an impressive indoor clearance of 28 feet. It is state-of-the-art and houses 4 main production departments, tire shredding, thermal decomposition, recycled carbon black refining and oil fractionation. Once fully operational, this facility is expected to process 1.3M of scrap tires per year and produce 8.7M lbs of recovered carbon black, 34,608 barrels of oil, 2.9M lbs of steel, and 2.6M lbs of process gas.

About the Shamrock Project – A 6-Reactor TDP Facility

Processing capabilities for the Shamrock facility is projected at 5.5M per year of end-of-life tires, yielding approximately 35.1M lbs of recovered carbon black, 128,100 barrels of oil, 11.9M lbs of steel, and 10.6M lbs of syngas; roughly three times the size of the Company’s Hawkesbury (Ontario) plant output. Facility construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2024 with completion expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Projected cost to build is approximately US $93 million.

Our Mission, Vision & Strategy

Ecolomondo’s mission is to be a contributing participant in a dynamic Circular Economy and to increase shareholder value by producing and supplying large quantities of recovered resources to be re-used in the manufacture of new products.

Ecolomondo’s vision is to be a leading producer and reseller of recovered resources by building and operating TDP facilities, strategically located in industrialized countries, close to feedstock, labor and offtake clients.

Our strategy is to become a major global builder and operator of TDP turnkey facilities, for now specializing in the processing of ELTs. Our intent is to expand aggressively in North America and Europe. Our experience and modular technology should help us get there faster and better. We plan to keep performing ongoing research and development to ensure that Ecolomondo remains technologically advanced.

ISCC Certification

A confirmation of the Company’s successful process lies in the recent International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) for its Hawkesbury TDP facility, another step forward that should help improve demand for TDP. ISCC is a Global Sustainability Certification System and offers chain-of-custody certification systems to ensure traceability and feedstock identity, which can add commercial value to the Company’s end-products as they remain traceable in the supply chain.

ISO Certification

The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 certification of its Integrated Management System (IMS), which acknowledges Ecolomondo’s commitment for quality, environmental impact and health and safety at work.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

On the social aspect the Company plans to measure global health and safety, injury rate and gender diversity, and finally in the corporate governance aspect, the Company is measuring ethics and anticorruption, ESG reporting and board independence.

About TDP

The TDP process is technically proven and more advanced than most other pyrolysis technologies. Over the years, our Technological teams were able to overcome all uncertainties that plagued most competitors especially in these areas: pre-filtration, reactor cooling, reactor rotation, water recycling, processing of rCB, (hydrocarbon removal), mass monitoring, heat curve development, humidity and water removal, safety testing, system automation, emissions control and monitoring.

TDP is Environmentally Friendly – CO2 Reduction

By producing rCB, TDP reduces GHG emissions by 90% versus the production of virgin carbon black. The production of rCB at the Hawkesbury and Shamrock facilities are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 22,400 and 67,200 tons per year, respectively.

Please follow Ecolomondo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EcolomondoECM

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecolomondo/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ecolomondoecm/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ecolomondo

Ecolomondo Corporation Contact

Eliot Sorella

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ecolomondo

Tel: (450) 587-5999

[email protected]

www.ecolomondo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Ecolomondo believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Ecolomondo disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.