Montreal, QC – TheNewswire — January 23, 2024 — Ecolomondo Corporation (TSXV:ECM) (OTCQB:ECLMF) (the “Company” or “Ecolomondo”), a cleantech company that designs, builds, operates and commercializes Thermal Decomposition turnkey plants using its proprietary Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”) recycling technology, announces the start of ramp-up of operations at its Hawkesbury TDP turnkey facility.



The Hawkesbury TDP facility initially started testing its reactors in January 2023 with an initial payload of 1,600 lbs and payloads were gradually increased to reach the optimal goal of 15,000 lbs per production cycle for both reactors in June 2023.

Since then, the Company continued to make extensive improvements and capital expenditures, all leading to greater efficiency of the plant. During this time, the Company focused on improving output of the tire shredding line, reactor evacuation, reactor loading and recovered carbon black post-processing systems, with the goal of achieving the coveted output.

The most important upgrades and capital expenditures have now been completed and are being implemented. The Company announces that the plant has begun its ramp-up phase. Starting January 16, the plant produced daily batches alternating each of two reactors. The Company expects to increase its ramp-up to 2 batches per day by the second week of February, and gradually ramping up to four batches per day by May 2024.

As ramp-up gains momentum, the Company expects the Hawkesbury TDP facility to gradually improve cash flow and to become cash flow neutral (before debt servicing), at 2 batches per day.

The Company believes that the Hawkesbury plant has now achieved the threshold to process large quantities of end-of-life tires efficiently, and produce large quantities of sustainable recovered products: oil, gas, steel and recovered carbon black.

The Company believes that its recovered end-products will be widely accepted by industry, in particular since its products have been ISCC certified.

During 2023, the Company had revenues of C$155,850, mostly from tipping fees and the sale of end-products produced at the Hawkesbury facility, namely recovered carbon black, oil and steel. Most customers that purchased Ecolomondo’s end-products have expressed satisfaction while many have or are ready to place repeat orders.

The Company believes that once fully ramped-up and commercially operational, the Hawkesbury plant will be a testimonial to an efficient and commercial TDP turnkey facility that the Company believes will bring more viability to TDP technology and help ramp-up the Company’s global expansion agenda.

WEBINAR. The Company will have a webinar on February 8.



You can register with the following link:

https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_26U3-TtdTlO36b2QKUVJGg#/registration

About Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation is a Canadian cleantech company that prides itself after its proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology TDP which is headquartered in Québec, Canada. It has a 25-year history and during this time has been focused on its development of its technology and the deployment of TDP turnkey facilities. TDP recovers high value re-usable commodities from scrap tire waste, notably rCB, oil, syngas, fiber and steel. Ecolomondo expects to be a leading player in the cleantech space and be an active contributor to the global circular economy. Ecolomondo trades in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:ECM) and in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB:ECLMF). To learn more, visit www.ecolomondo.com

About the Hawkesbury Plant – A 2-Reactor TDP Facility

The Hawkesbury facility building is 46,200 sq.ft and has an impressive indoor clearance of 28 feet. It is state-of-the-art and houses 4 main production departments, tire shredding, thermal decomposition, recycled carbon black refining and oil fractionation. Once fully operational, this facility is expected to process 1.3M of scrap tires per year and produce 8.7M lbs of recovered carbon black, 34,608 barrels of oil, 2.9M lbs of steel, and 2.6M lbs of process gas.

About the Shamrock Project – A 6-Reactor TDP Facility

Processing capabilities for the Shamrock facility is projected at 5.5M per year of end-of-life tires, yielding approximately 35.1M lbs of recovered carbon black, 128,100 barrels of oil, 11.9M lbs of steel, and 10.6M lbs of syngas; roughly three times the size of the Company’s Hawkesbury (Ontario) plant output. Facility construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2024 with completion expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Projected cost to build is approximately US $93 million.

Our Mission, Vision & Strategy

Ecolomondo’s mission is to be a contributing participant in a dynamic Circular Economy and to increase shareholder value by producing and supplying large quantities of recovered resources to be re-used in the manufacture of new products.

Ecolomondo’s vision is to be a leading producer and reseller of recovered resources by building and operating TDP facilities, strategically located in industrialized countries, close to feedstock, labor and offtake clients.

Our strategy is to become a major global builder and operator of TDP turnkey facilities, for now specializing in the processing of ELTs. Our intent is to expand aggressively in North America and Europe. Our experience and modular technology should help us get there faster and better. We plan to keep performing ongoing research and development to ensure that Ecolomondo remains technologically advanced.

ISCC Certification

A confirmation of the Company’s successful process lies in the recent International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) for its Hawkesbury TDP facility, another step forward that should help improve demand for TDP. ISCC is a Global Sustainability Certification System and offers chain-of-custody certification systems to ensure traceability and feedstock identity, which can add commercial value to the Company’s end-products as they remain traceable in the supply chain.

ISO Certification

The Company has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 certification of its Integrated Management System (IMS), which acknowledges Ecolomondo’s commitment for quality, environmental impact and health and safety at work.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

On the social aspect the Company plans to measure global health and safety, injury rate and gender diversity, and finally in the corporate governance aspect, the Company is measuring ethics and anticorruption, ESG reporting and board independence.

About TDP

The TDP process is technically proven and more advanced than most other pyrolysis technologies. Over the years, our Technological teams were able to overcome all uncertainties that plagued most competitors especially in these areas: pre-filtration, reactor cooling, reactor rotation, water recycling, processing of rCB, (hydrocarbon removal), mass monitoring, heat curve development, humidity and water removal, safety testing, system automation, emissions control and monitoring.

TDP is Environmentally Friendly – CO2 Reduction

By producing rCB, TDP reduces GHG emissions by 90% versus the production of virgin carbon black. The production of rCB at the Hawkesbury and Shamrock facilities are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 22,400 and 67,200 tons per year, respectively.

Ecolomondo Corporation Contact

Eliot Sorella

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ecolomondo

Tel: (450) 587-5999

[email protected]

www.ecolomondo.com

